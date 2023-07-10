Louise (Lamothe) MacGregor

After a brief but courageous battle with cancer, Louise passed away at her home supported by her loving family. Left to mourn is her husband of 45 years Brian, her daughter Marieve, her son Jordan (Alyssa) and her grandson Tristan. Louise was the center of our world, and our hearts are broken. Also left to mourn are her brothers, Maurice (Amina), Denis (Suzanne), Claude (France); her sister, Lise (Jean-Pierre); brother-in-laws, Neil MacGrergor and Barrie (Sandra Phinney); sister-in-law, Ellen (Don) MacWilliams; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Jean-Pierre Lamothe and her mother Jeannine Lusignan. We would like to thank her wonderful physicians and nurses who did all that they could for Louise, the incredible Palliative Home Care nurses and support workers who made it possible for her to remain in the home that she loved until the end, and the competent EMS paramedics who made countless trips to our home in times of crisis. We would also like to thank the caring staff of Sherwood Elementary School where Louise taught for 43 years, for providing support to our family, and to her many friends who were there to reach out to her. And finally, we would like to thank the Central Lot 16 United Church minister and cemetery committee for giving Louise the honour of being the first person to be interred in the new section of their cemetery. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation on Saturday, July 1st from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a graveside service at the Central Lot 16 United Church for the immediate and extended family on Sunday, July 2nd at 3:00 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held in the church. Donations in memory of Louise may be made to Integrated Palliative Care Program/Home Care (cheques may be mailed to 165 John Yeo Drive, Suite 201 Charlottetown, PE C1E 3J3).
