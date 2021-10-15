April 30th, 1948 - October 9th, 2021
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Lynn Hodgson, age 73 years, at the Garden Home on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Devoted wife of 50 years to Jamie Hodgson of Charlottetown. Loving mother of Christopher (Angela), Lyndsay (Darcy MacLellan), Kevin (Bridgette Chan), and Matthew (Ally Merrill). Adoring “Nannie” to Owen, Norah, and Clara MacLellan, and Erica Hodgson. Survived by her brother Doug (Anne) Johnson of Fredericton, NB. Predeceased by her parents. Fondly remembered as a special aunt, dear sister-in-law, and loyal friend. Former registered nurse in Coronary care at the Montreal General Hospital and the PEI hospital. A lifelong dedicated community volunteer, most especially with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Auxiliary and the Confederation Centre of the Arts. Lynn’s generous spirit, infectious smile and kindness will be missed by many. The family wish to express their appreciation to Queens Home Care and the Queens Home palliative care program for their support over the past couple months. In addition, special thanks to the caring staff at Beach Grove home and Garden Home, where Lynn spent her final weeks. Resting at the Belvedere Funeral home where a private (by invitation only) visitation and service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Queens Home Care, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital foundation, or the Confederation Centre of the Arts. Due to the current pandemic and public health restrictions masks and social distancing are required, and proof of vaccinations and government issued ID are required to attend the visitation and service.
