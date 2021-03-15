M. Murilla (Pound) Horobin

August 13th, 1938 - March 14th, 2021
Surrounded by her family at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, March 14, 2021 of M. Murilla Horobin, Charlottetown, age 82 years. Beloved wife of Robert “Bob” Horobin. Dear mother of Myles Cudmore and Roxanne Thibodeau (Joe). Loving grandmother of Curtis Walker (Katie) and Mandy Walker (Winter). Remembered by her step children Beth Montgomery, Chris Horobin (Debra), Michael Horobin and step-grandchildren Zach, Shaeya, Morgan, Sarah, Nicholas, William, Joseph, Amanda and Ryan. Sister of Jack Pound (Ella). Predeceased by her parents Adele “Dappa” and David Pound, her sister Helen MacCallum and brother Cliff Pound (Carol). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private family (invitation only) funeral mass will be held at St. Pius X Church. Interment later in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
Commented