M Raymond "Ray" McCloskey

October 7th, 1928 - October 10th, 2021
At The Mount Continuing Care on Sunday, October 10, 2021 of Maurice “Raymond” McCloskey, Charlottetown, age 93 years. Predeceased by his wife Joan (Weir). Dear father of Rob McCloskey (Cindy), Paula McCloskey, Judy McCloskey and Mary Lynn Coady (Tom). Loving grandfather of Matthew Coady (Mary), Erin Coady, Brennah McCloskey, Bridget McCloskey and Great Grandfather of Violet Coady. Brother of Alice Levine (Lou, deceased), Rita Smith (Ernest), and Tina McCloskey. Ray is lovingly remembered by his sisters-in-law Dorothy Bosley (Paul) and Ann Weir (John, deceased), nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister Roma Thiele (Larry). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for a private family visitation. Mass of Christian Burial (Invitation Only) will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer. Interment in St. Anne’s Cemetery, Emyvale. Memorial donations may be made to St. Anne’s Cemetery Fund. Due to the current pandemic and public health restrictions masks and social distancing are required, and proof of vaccinations and government issued ID are required to attend the visitation and service.
