July 26th, 1925 - July 9th, 2022
Mabel Lea Manning (Maylea), just shy of her 97th birthday, passed away peacefully at the Atlantic Baptist Home in Charlottetown on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Maylea is survived by her children Susan Lea (Allison MacKinnon) and Alan (Suzanne); daughter-in-law Tara (Ralph); grandchildren Paige, James, Grace, Heather and Ralph; sister Ruth Schiller (John); sister-in-law’s Cathy Boswell (Alan) and Joan Boswell (Bryce); remembered with great affection by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ralph Sr., sons Edward and Ralph Jr.; siblings Jean (Charles Howatt), Edward, David (Bev), Alan (Cathy), Bryce (Joan) and brother-in-law John Schiller (Ruth). Lifelong friend to Eileen Howatt and the Hot Stove family. Maylea was born in Victoria, PEI to Keith and Ruth Boswell (MacGregor). Growing up on the family farm with Ayrshire cattle and Standardbred horses set the stage for a lifetime involvement in agriculture and in particular, horses. She often commented she would much rather be out mucking the barn and helping with chores rather than cleaning the house, a sentiment that carried throughout her life. Mabel’s greatest pleasures in life were simple ones…feeding family and friends (her scoffs were legendary), her Island home, her horses (well, any horse), her faith in God, sitting in the sun, music, organizing anything and everything (her nickname “Able Mabel” was literal). Her tireless energy and love of so much led her to being a significant leader over the years with her contributions to the Old Home Week Horse Shows, the P.E.I. Music Festival, Confederation Centre Boys Choir, District Commissioner of Charlottetown Pony Club and a Director of Equine Canada. In 2001, Maylea was honored to receive the Order of Prince Edward Island, an award which recognized her outstanding contribution and leadership in the fields of agriculture, equestrian sports and music. Maylea never missed a minute and truly embodied the adage of a life well lived. We will miss her so much. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff and caregivers of the Atlantic Baptist Home, Burnside Community Care and Unit 8 of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, for the wonderful care and affection they gave Maylea. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place, with a private family interment later in Floral Hills Memorial Garden, Pleasant Valley, PEI. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, because Mabel loved a party. Donations may be made online to The Joyriders. Messages of condolence may be shared on Mabel’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
