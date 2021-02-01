Maisie Evangeline Waddell

September 5th, 1932 - January 27th, 2021
Gently and quietly - the way she lived her life - Maisie (McMahon) Waddell entered eternal life on January 27, 2021. An RN (Class of ‘53), Maisie’s lifestyle reflected what she’d learned through nursing school and the nursing profession, about the value of nutrition and physical fitness and self-care. She walked everywhere, prepared healthy meals for her family, and was a keen consumer of medical research. She was a kind and highly-respected nurse, giving care to many over a 40-year career. Maisie’s life changed dramatically in 2015 when she suffered two strokes. Now experiencing nursing from the patient side of things, she came to deeply appreciate the skill and compassion of the staff at the Garden Home where she spent the last five years of her life. The loss of independence was devastating for Maisie, but complaining was not her style. Instead she smiled her warm and beautiful smile, and everyone smiled back at her. Maisie was born on Labour Day, 1932, to Pete and Emma McMahon, of Kensington. Besides her parents, Maisie was predeceased by infant son Shawn, husband Roger, brothers Jim McMahon and The Honourable George McMahon, and brothers-in-law Albert Strnad and Justin Delaney. She is survived by children Peter (Clare), and Tanya Sheridan (Aidan); grandchildren Laura (Mackenzie Niedzwiecki), Margaret (John Howland), Charles, and Ian (Rachel Creamer) Waddell, Jevan Walker (Kelly), Colin (Danielle Holanda), and Katie (Ben Buchanan) Sheridan; great-grandchildren Olivia, Charlotte, Madeleine, Ronan, and Rose; sisters Lorraine McMahon, Genevieve Strnad, and Emma Delaney; sisters-in-law Doreen McMahon, Trudy McMahon, and Kaye McMahon; and many beautiful nieces and nephews. A mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Maisie taught her family valuable life lessons, less through words, than through lived example. “Buy only what you really need” (and you likely really don’t), “Work hard” (and, if possible, do it yourself), “Stay busy” (through Scrabble, Bridge, and plenty of good reading), “Godliness is next to cleanliness” (yes, sometimes in that order), “Use your brain” (because it needs exercise, too), “Value your independence” (and be firm in your own beliefs), “Be organized” (everything in its place, and labelled!), and “Be interested in music, in art, in current affairs, and in the wonders of the world around you.” (Never stop learning.) In the words of Maisie’s niece, “We owe so much to the incredible women of the 1920s and 30s that it is difficult to let them go. They were rebellious and independent and challenged the conventions of the generations before them. They broke down barriers to women in the workplace and distinguished themselves so admirably that their daughters, granddaughters and great granddaughters are surrounded by a wealth of professional opportunities beyond anything they could have imagined.” In the words of a granddaughter, “Thank you, Nanny! We love you. We will miss you.” Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home, where cremation will take place. A funeral mass will be celebrated at a later date when out-of-province family members may be present. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to a cause of your choice and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences may be shared on Maisie’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
