Marcella Cecilia (Barry) Gauthier

June 16, 1949 ~ January 29, 2023 (age 73)

Marcella Gauthier (Barry) was born in Cable Head East on June 16th, 1949 to the late Alexander & Cecelia Barry.  She passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023 at Whisperwood Villa surrounded by her family.  Marcella was married to her devoted husband, Everett for 50 years and will be lovingly remembered by her children, Krista (Troy), Mark (Crystal), and Michael (Betty).  She will also be forever loved and cherished by her grandchildren, Emily-Grace, Blake and Jordan.  Marcella is also survived by her sisters, Marie, (Bernard), Marcianne (Ted), Christine, Patsy & sister-in-law, Eleanor and her many nieces and nephews.  She was pre-deceased by sisters Margaret (Gerald), Trudi, and brother Auldon.   

