Marcella Cecilia (Barry) Gauthier

Marcella Gauthier (Barry) was born in Cable Head East on June 16th, 1949 to the late Alexander & Cecelia Barry. She passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023 at Whisperwood Villa surrounded by her family. Marcella was married to her devoted husband, Everett for 50 years and will be lovingly remembered by her children, Krista (Troy), Mark (Crystal), and Michael (Betty). She will also be forever loved and cherished by her grandchildren, Emily-Grace, Blake and Jordan. Marcella is also survived by her sisters, Marie, (Bernard), Marcianne (Ted), Christine, Patsy & sister-in-law, Eleanor and her many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by sisters Margaret (Gerald), Trudi, and brother Auldon.
Marcella loved her family deeply and had a heart for serving and caring for others which was obvious in her life. She cared for many children in her home as well as volunteered as a leader with Girl Guides Canada, served at St. Pius X Church, held many coffee breaks at her home with friends from Tremploy Inc, made hundreds of donations at Canadian Blood Services, and supported many non-profit organizations.
Marcella spent her leisure time outdoors in her vegetable garden, beautifying her many flower beds, baking many goodies for family and friends and walking the many beautiful beaches in PEI looking for sea-glass.
Thank you to the compassionate staff at Whisperwood Villa for their outstanding care and love they provided to Marcella in making her last 6 months of life be as vibrant and happy as possible.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of PEI would be appreciated in Marcella’s memory.
Visitation will be held at Belvedere Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 31 between 2 - 5 p.m., with a service to be held in the spring of 2023 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church Cemetery.
Commented