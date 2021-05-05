March 3rd, 1928 - May 2nd, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, May 2, 2021, Margaret Elaine Dimond (nee Campbell), Charlottetown, passed at the age of 93 years. Predeceased by her loving husband Frederick Bert Dimond and daughter Carole Anne Dimond, survived by her three remaining children: Stephen, Patricia (Rimas Jon Gudelis) and Janet (Mel Caterine). Dear grandmother to Hana and Phoebe Dimond Gudelis. Last surviving child of her parents Hugh and Jessie (MacKay) Campbell. Elaine was predeceased by her siblings: Elric (Anna, Erma); Ewen (Evelyn); Millar (Ada); Lewis (Clemmie); Gordon (Grace); Malcolm (Mary, Doreen); Jessie (John Dow). Survived by Ada, John and Mary. Sister-in-Law and Aunt to many wonderful Dimond relatives in the United Kingdom and Spain. Born March 6, 1928 in Grahams Road, PEI. Elaine taught school for a short time at Darnley, before entering UPEI to become a Nurse. Nursing took her from home to Eureka, California; Edmonton Alberta; and Victoria Hospital in London Ontario where she first met Fred, an RCAF pilot on a ‘layover' at the hospital as the result of a car accident. Fred soon came under the care of Elaine and they married not long after at the unlikely spot of the RCAF Chapel in Lachine, Quebec. Air Force life came with a whirlwind of: four children, many different homes, avid gardening, voracious reading, and of course becoming a loving, supportive mother, and an awesome nurse with an extraordinary empathy for others. Elaine grew 30 varieties of tomatoes in her garden, washed diapers in the wilderness, travelled across North America in the family wagon, hated getting her picture taken, and couldn’t stand for any fussing. A wonderful, quick wit and mean scrabble player, yet a quiet, calm, caring, unexpectedly feisty and hysterically funny person. Always the first to pull out her wallet, Elaine will no longer need reminding, from the wonderful staff at Prince Edward Home, to put her purse away, her meals were already paid for. We thank both those healthcare workers and the talented staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for their efforts and care to keep Elaine comfortable in her final days. A loss for so many and a real void left for us here but eagerly awaited by Carole and Fred and all the other Angels above. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service will be held. Memorial donations may be made online to the Canadian Nurses Foundation, https://cnf-fiic.ca/cnf-covid-19-fund-for-nurses/. Online condolences may be shared on Elaine’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
