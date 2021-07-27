July 1st, 1926 - July 20th, 2021
eacefully with family by her side, at Beach Grove Home on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 of Margaret Elizabeth Ford (Ford), South Winsloe, age 95 years. Beloved wife of 70 years to the late Allison H. Ford. Dearest mother of Myrna Clow (Byron) and Dianne Ford. Devoted grandmother of Shara Clow and Blakeney MacMurdo. Survived by sister-in-law Olga MacKay (Duncan). She was the last surviving member of the Mayus and Matilda (Hickox) Ford family. Predeceased by siblings Irene (John), Lloyd (Anne), Lorne (Hazel), Chester (Aletha), Sadie (Roy), Harold (Irene) and David (Vaunda), brothers-in-law Reginald Butler and Emmerson Ford (Lois) and nieces and nephews. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held. A private interment will take place in South Winsloe Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made by cheque to the South Winsloe Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be shared on Margaret’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
