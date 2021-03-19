Margaret Janet Corlett

November 21st, 1936 - March 18th, 2021
The death occurred peacefully at Garden Home, Charlottetown, PEI on Thursday, March 18, 2021 of Margaret (Peggy) Corlett, age 84 years. Loving mother of Glynis Corlett-Bell (David). Grandmother to Lily Corlett. Peggy was predeceased by her parents Cameron and Lillian Corlett (Owen Sound, Ontario) and her sisters Lorna Capling (Bill) and Wilma MacKinnon (Colin). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No public visitation or funeral service will be held. Peggy will be remembered by friends and family as a kind loving mother and friend to many over the years. She will be deeply missed. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
