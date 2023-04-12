It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Margaret (Margie) Stella MacNeill (nee Doyle) of Cornwall at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday March 15th. Margie was born on July 22nd, 1954 in Charlottetown. Margie is the oldest daughter and predeceased by her parents Margaret (Ness) and Russell Doyle. She was the loving partner of Leo Handregan and the Mom of Michael MacNeill (Tina), of Sudbury, Ontario. Margie is also predeceased by her daughter Melissa MacNeill of Stratford. Stepmother and friend to Kim MacSween (Art Hickox) and Todd Handregan (Danielle MacKenzie). Margie will be dearly missed by her younger siblings Willie Doyle (Germaine), Paula Benjamin (Joey Toombs), Karen Wightman (Roger) all from Charlottetown and Russell Doyle (Megan Horton), Greely, Ontario. Margie also leaves behind much loved grandchildren Dana MacNeill, Cornwall and Alexander MacNeill, Sudbury Ontario. Step grandchildren Stefanie Corbett (Anthony), Cornwall, Natasha Mosher (Rebecca), Avondale NS, Tyler MacSween (Kayla), Stratford, Shelby Schellekens, Charlottetown, Ethan Handregan, Cornwall and Owen Handregan, Cornwall, as well as by her step-great-grandchildren. Margie will always be lovingly remembered by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and grandnephew. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with visitation Monday March 20th from 4-7pm. Funeral service will take place in the chapel at Belvedere Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 21st at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Prince Edward Island.
