November 1st, 1930 - November 23rd, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, November 22, 2021 of Margaret Pearl Larter, Hampshire, age 91 years. Dear mother of Sandra Jewell (Clifton), Ann Larter, Charles (Donna) and Donald (Glenda). Lovingly remembered by her nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her beloved husband Leighton Larter, her parents Grafton and Annie (Robertson) Gosbee. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No funeral service by personal request. A private family visitation will be held. Interment will be in Hampshire Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made online to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or the Royal Canadian Legion – Last Post Fund. Online condolences may be shared on Margaret’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
