August 15th, 1933 - September 2nd, 2021
At South Shore Villa on Thursday, September 2, 2021 of Margaret Rose Brereton (Astbury), Charlottetown, age 88 years. Dear mother of Carol Brownfield and Lynn McAvinn (Nay). Dear grandmother of Michael Burhoe (Kirstin), Christopher Doyle (Michelle Murphy), Linzi Brownfield, David Brownfield (Gemma Walker), Brett Brownfield and Paulette Worsley (Alex). Step-grandmother of Colleen McAvinn and numerous great-grandchildren. Sister of Barbara Bickerton (John, deceased). She was predeceased by her husband Gordon and her parents Joe and Annie Astbury. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) funeral service will be held. You may join us for the service by going to Margaret’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. A private interment will be in People’s Cemetery, Charlottetown. No visitation by personal request. Online condolences may be shared on Margaret’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented