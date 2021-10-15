May 30th, 1928 - October 11th, 2021
Marian Louisa MacDonald (nee Wright), age 93, passed away peacefully at Andrews of Stratford on Monday, October 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late M. Earl MacDonald. Loving mother to Louise (Pierre) Gadbois, Raymond (Janey) and Kathryn (Tom) Munro Glass. Dear grandmother to Andrew, Benjamin and Sara. Special GG (great gran) to Alex and Evie. Predeceased by infant children John and Margaret, her parents Tryphie and Elliott Wright, brothers Thompson (Janet, deceased), Arthur (Marjorie, deceased) and Eldon. Marion will be lovingly remembered by her sister-in-law, Joan Wright brother-in-law Ed Aitken, numerous nieces and nephews and special friends. The family wished to express our gratitude to the loving and attentive staff of Andrews of Stratford, especially those in the long term care unit. Resting at Belvedere Funeral home where a private (invitation only) funeral service will be held. You may join us for the service virtually by going to Marian’s memorial page for the livestream link www.belvederefh.com. Interment in Lower Bedeque Cemetery. In her memory, donations may be made online to the Heart and Stroke foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
