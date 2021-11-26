April 12th, 1927 - November 22nd, 2021
We are saddened to announce the passing of Marie “Betty” Gay. Born on April 12, 1927 in Halifax, NS, she was the daughter of the late Archibald and Annie Swift (Ruggles). She was the last of her siblings. Beloved wife of the late James (Jim) Gay. Dear mother of Gordon (Andrea West). Amazing grandmother to Rachel (Jarred), Stephanie (Matt) and Merinda. Great grandmother to Elijah. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. We offer our gratitude to the staff at the QEH, doctors, nurses and cleaning staff for the kindness they gave Betty. Also thank you to the staff at Island EMS who are amazing. A very special and heartfelt thank you to the nurses and home care staff who cared for Betty. To Dr. Kosta who got her through cancer and to Dr. Stacy Champion who cared for and treated my mom and dad so special. To all her friends from the Eleanor and Seniors Active Living Centre who brought her so much happiness and friendship. And finally a special thanks to Barb Carol and Mary MeLean who as friends have brought her so much joy. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. At Betty’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Memorial donations to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation are appreciated. A family burial will take place in celebration and thankfulness of her life. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com “Gone but never forgotten”
Commented