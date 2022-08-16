Marie Josephine Dunphy passed away on August 1, 2022, at the age of 74. Marie leaves to mourn her loving husband Allan Ledgerwood, son Bradley Ledgerwood (Monica Alonso) her siblings Clare Anne MacAulay (Alex), Doris Dunphy (Rejean Lavictoire), Hallie Dunphy (Val), Billy Dunphy (Joyce), Betty (Don Douglas),and Barbara Dunphy ( Malcolm Brown). She is also survived by her aunt Sr. Mildred MacIsaac. Marie was born on June 2, 1948, second of nine children to Harold Dunphy and Clare (MacIsaac) Dunphy in Charlottetown Hospital. Growing up on the family farm in Millview, she helped the family picking potatoes each fall. Marie loved to bake and sew. She learned her sewing skills at the Millview 4H club. After graduating from Montague Regional High School, she attended the teacher training program at St. Dunstan’s University. After teaching for two years at Summerside, she went back to University of Prince Edward Island to get her Bachelor of Education and Bachelor of Arts. In her 35 years of teaching, she taught each of the primary grades. She loved teaching and loved her students. She continued to tutor after her career. Being a Mother to her son Brad was one of her greatest joys. She is fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews for the many fun summers with her on Prince Edward Island. Marie and Allan travelled after her retirement, but she loved being at home on PEI. She also loved playing bridge with her lifelong friends. Marie was a volunteer with numerous groups and would never say no when asked to help. She received a Blood Donor award for her many donations. Marie is predeceased by her parents, Harold and Clare Dunphy, siblings Wilma Heidner and Mary Alberta in infancy, niece Melissa Heidner: parents in law, Margaret Ledgerwood and John Ledgerwood, and brother in law Harvey Ledgerwood. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Atlantic Baptist Nursing Home, Garden Grove Unit. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimers Society of PEI in memory of Marie. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be shared on Marie’s Memorial Page at: www.belvederefh.com
