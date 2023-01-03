Marie MacDougall, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Beach Grove Home. Born in Charlottetown, PE on July 12, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Austin and Barbara Ellen (McInnis) Gallant. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Ewen Allison MacDougall; Sisters Estelle Flood, Joan Hughes, Jolene Carmichael, Betty Anne MacKinnon, Barbara Male and Margaret Anne Gallant
She is survived by her children Janet Adkins (Mike), Ron MacDougall (Gloria), Harold MacDougall (Barb), Bryan MacDougall (Lise) and Andrew MacDougall; cherished grandchildren Heather Adkins, Bryan Adkins, Michelle Price, Aaron Adkins, Jenny Adkins, Tim Adkins, Emma Adkins, Benjamin Adkins, Andrea Frew, Stephen MacDougall, April Arsenault, Jen McBlain, Rob MacDougall, Iain MacDougall, Samantha MacDougall, and Isaac MacDougall; siblings Teresa Smith , Judy Goodine, Don Gallant and 10 great grandchildren
Marie and Ewen (Bud) married in 1955 and traveled to Africa as Missionaries in 1964 and lived there for almost 40 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Belvedere Funeral Home for a memorial which will be held at a future date
Remembrances in memory of Marie may be made to the Gideons or Emmanuel Bible Camp.
Interment will take place in Bangor Cemetery at a later date.
