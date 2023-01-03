Marie MacDougall

June 12, 1930 ~ December 14, 2022 (age 92)

Marie MacDougall, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Beach Grove Home. Born in Charlottetown, PE on July 12, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Austin and Barbara Ellen (McInnis) Gallant. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Ewen Allison MacDougall; Sisters Estelle Flood, Joan Hughes, Jolene Carmichael, Betty Anne MacKinnon, Barbara Male and Margaret Anne Gallant