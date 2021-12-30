Marijka Wren Ha

On Tuesday, December fourteenth, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, eleven a.m., with her family at her side, Marijka Wren Haines of Charlottetown, formerly Bay Fortune, slipped peacefully into the next world after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. Marijka’s loving soul, generous spirit and lively gentleness will be missed by all who know her. Being loved by this woman is an immeasurable gift. Marijka’s creative artistic talents found great outlet as a lighting technician at The Confederation Centre of The Arts and The Harbourfront and Harmony House Theatres. As a gifted painter many of her pieces of art adorn the walls of island homes. In a wake of heart break Marijka is survived by her beloved husband Stephen Hardwick, her parents Mark and Maggie Haines, her brother Jonny Haines (Kim Davies, children Juliette and Keaton) and by Aunt Debbie Chatreau, (Randy Roels), biological brother Jake Roels and the extended Haines and Townshend families. Marijka will always be loved and greatly missed by mother-in-law Loretta Hardwick (Michael Roy) and a large Hardwick family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and grandmother. Marijka will also be cherished and remembered by all her true and loving friends. “You can take all the tea that’s grown in China Take all the money that runs this world, Trade it all away for a walk down the lane, With the little red-haired girl.” A celebration of Marijka’s life will be held at a future date. If you choose, donations in memory of Marijka can be made to the PEI Humane Society.
Commented