November 12th, 1942 - April 18th, 2021
At the Prince Edward Home on Sunday, April 18, 2021 of Marilyn Ann Sutherland, age 78 years. Family and friends share consolations in Marilyn’s peaceful passing from this life. Marilyn was the daughter of the late Mary and Donald Sutherland, formerly of Priest Pond, Borden-Carleton and Charlottetown. She was predeceased by siblings Ernest and Eileen Sutherland and will be deeply mourned by sisters Christina McMurrer (Edward, deceased), Joan E. Allen (Fred, deceased), Maria Gibson (Gib) and brother Lorne Sutherland (Kathy).Always present to support and celebrate milestones, Marilyn was a cherished aunt and great aunt. Marilyn was a graduate of Notre Dame Convent, St. Dunstan’s University and the University of Prince Edward Island. She enjoyed a full career as a teacher, retiring in 1997. She was a strong advocate of all sports for youth with a passion for lawn bowling and curling. A recipient of the Queens Silver Jubilee Medal, Marilyn was a committed volunteer to both provincial and national committees and boards of these sports. In 2007 Marilyn was awarded the Sport PEI Presidents Award for over 35 years of dedicated service to curling as a coach, course instructor and official. She was inducted in the PEI Curling Hall of Fame in 2013. Most importantly to her she modelled love for the game! Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) visitation and Liturgy of The Word will be held. Interment later in St. Peter's Cemetery, Seven Mile Bay. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of PEI or KidSport PEI. Online condolences may be shared on Marilyn’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
