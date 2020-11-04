Marilyn Louise Diamond
February 21st, 1941 - November 1st, 2020
Marilyn Diamond (née Burns) passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 79. Marilyn will forever be remembered by her children, Beth (Ken) and Donna (Trevor); her grandchildren, Warren, Denise, Zach, Leila and Alexander; siblings, Allen (Eileen), Marg (Dale) and Bob (Rosemary). Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Rollie Diamond in 1987, and her brother Ken and his wife Barb. For the length of her marriage, she was a military wife and always enjoyed new places and the opportunities for travel in Germany. Her and Rollie were always an open door for the neighborhood kids, and Marilyn kept that up long after his passing. She was affectionately known as Mrs. D to many... She was there for anyone whether they needed a meal, a bed or an ear to listen. She spent most of her healthy years raising her children and others as the neighbourhood babysitter and enjoying her hobby of ceramics. She always loved her music, reading a good book or watching a good movie (and never anything scary or gory). She has spent the past 6 years in nursing homes, with the last 4 being at the Prince Edward Home. She maintained her snappy sense of humour almost to the end. She was fortunate enough to have the most amazing staff in Lupin Valley, who absolutely became her 2nd family, and there were too many of these amazing people to even begin to name. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held later in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of PEI. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
