June 14th, 1947 - June 7th, 2021
Peacefully, with her loving family by her side, at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Monday, June 7, 2021 of Marion Gail Hunter of Stratford, in her 74th year. Daughter of the late Charles and Gladys Stead of Howe Bay. Wife of the late Stewart Hunter of Stratford. Left to mourn her passing are her loving companion Blair Buell of Stratford; her sons Troy Hunter (Angela), granddaughter Reaghan of Emyvale; Mark Hunter (Deanna) of Hunter River; sisters Joyce Dixon (Wendell Mill) of Stratford; Clara Palmer (Alan, deceased), Ottawa, ON; Arlene Singleton, Ottawa; Colleen Hunter (Basil) of Stratford and friend Danny Chandler of Bridgewater, NS. Also left to mourn are Blair’s family Jeff Buell (Thelma) of Riverview, NB; Corlee Buell of Stratford; Carolyn MacKinnon (Kevin) of Kelowna, BC; Charlotte Velazco (Jose) of Toronto, ON and also many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sister Islay Mullally (James), brother Robert “Bob” Stead of Wolfville, NS; brother-in-law Claude Dixon and friend Bill MacPherson. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) funeral service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre or the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
Commented