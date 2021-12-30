Marion Hurst Kingston passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Beach Grove Home on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021. Marion was born in Parrsboro, Nova Scotia on June 22, 1927, the youngest child of George and Margaret Blake Hurst. She attended St. Francis Xavier University where she met the love of her life, Mark. They lived in Chatham, NB and Halifax, NS for several years prior to moving the family to Charlottetown in 1967. A remarkably kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Marion was devoted to her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Dr. Mark Kingston and by infant daughter Suzanne. She is survived by two daughters: Paula (Al Cook, deceased) Kingston and Martha (Stephen Penney) Kingston; four sons: Mark (Rose) Kingston, Brian (Kerry, deceased) Kingston, Drew (Michelle McCabe) Kingston and Stephen (Michelle Buie) Kingston; thirteen grandchildren (Stephanie, Illinois, Nelson, Sadie, Ben, Sam, Georgia, Devin, Amber, Eliza, Noah, Blake and Paul); seven great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Suzanne Barry. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by brother, Blake and sisters, Helen and Ruth. The family would like to offer our gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Beach Grove Home, Meadow Unit for their kindness and care over the past 6 years. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation by request. A private (invitation only) Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer on Tuesday December 21. Interment, to follow later, in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the QEH Foundation Fund. Online condolences may be shared on Marion’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
