September 6th, 1930 - April 14th, 2021
After 90 years well lived, the family of Marjorie Helen MacQuarrie (nee Neill) are sad to announce her passing at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, after a brief illness. Marjorie was born and raised in Oyster Bed Bridge, only moving to Stratford in 2006. Marjorie was actively involved in the family farm while also holding down fulltime employment with Holman’s and then Hyndman Insurance. She enjoyed preparing family meals and visits from friends and family especially if it included a game of Aggravation. She is survived by her loving partner David Ford; her sister Anna Davis, brother Darrell (Dianne), sister-in-law Freda Ford; three sons Calvin of Oyster Bed Bridge; Kier (Katrina) of Quispamsis, NB and Roger (Fay) of Fort St John, BC. She is also survived by grandchildren Randy, Shane (Kerri-Ann), Krista, Mitchell (Sarah), and Devon (Jackie); nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Lem and Ivy Neill, husband Sterling and her beloved daughter-in-law Arlene. Many thanks to the staff at QEH, and particularly those in Unit 2 who made Marjorie’s final days comfortable. Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) funeral service will be held. You may join us for the service by going to Marjorie’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
