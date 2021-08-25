October 3rd, 1947 - August 16th, 2021
Mark Bredin, born October 3, 1947 in Woodstock, NB, and resident of Clyde River, PEI, son of Mark Sr and Mildred, husband to Luella, brother to Elizabeth, Lois and Mary Anne, father to Lori, Kristi, Erin, Matthew and Michael, grandfather to Sam, Maggie, Sarah, Mary Anne, Jonah, Levi, Malachi, Callie, Rosa, Emma, Henry and William, friend and pastor to many, passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on August 16, 2021. Mark was a dedicated husband, a caring father, a loving grandfather, a lifelong friend and a faithful pastor. Mark loved sports, but although his Parkinson's disease prevented participation in later life, he remained a loyal Detroit Red Wings and Los Angeles Dodgers fan. Mark committed his life to serving his Savior, Jesus Christ, at a young age. Mark spent his adult life proclaiming the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and lived his faith by serving those around him. Mark will be deeply missed by his family but they rejoice in the knowledge that he is now with his Heavenly Father. Special thank you to the staff at Queens Home Care and Pat & the Elephant for their good care for Mark over these years that allowed him to stay home. Mark will rest at the Belvedere Funeral Home. There will be a private wake, funeral service and interment. For those wishing to send a gift in memory of Mark, please consider sending a donation to the New Brunswick Bible Institute, Clyde River Baptist Church or Pat and the Elephant. You may join us for the service by going to Mark’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. Online condolences may be shared on Mark’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
