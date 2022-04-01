Martha "Marty" MacFadyen (née Simpson) Peacefully at Atlantic Baptist Home on Thursday, March 24th surrounded by her loving family, Marty MacFadyen of Canoe Cove, PEI, left this world and joined her beloved husband Glen. Predeceased by her parents Cedric and Marjorie Simpson, her siblings Arthur (Hazel) Simpson, David (Dorothy) Simpson, Robert Simpson, Ruby (Henry) Bakker, and Sylvia (Edwin) Bell. She is survived by her sisters Clarinda (late Joseph) MacKenzie, Marie (late Matthew) Bell and sister-in-law Barbara. Marty was the devoted mother of Glenda (Brad) Waddell, Ken (Cheryl), Kerry (Cindy Mae), Gail (Philip) Fernandes and Andrew (Beryl). She will be deeply missed and forever loved by her grandchildren Grace, Malcolm, Cameron, Ian, Carissa, Michaela, Meghan, Bianca, Nicole, Áine and Ronan. Also by her great-grandchildren Raina, Reid, Rory, Wren, Zeth and Zera. Visiting hours will be held at the Belvedere Funeral Home on Monday from 3-6pm (limit 100 people first come basis) with the funeral to follow Tuesday at 10am in the Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel (limit 75 people first come basis). Please join us virtually for the service by clicking on the link below. Interment at a later date. The family would like to extend deepest thanks to the staff at the Atlantic Baptist Home. Donations can be made to your charity of choice or to Community Worship Centre in Stratford, PEI. Online condolences may be shared on Marty’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
Commented