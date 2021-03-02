Marvin Neil MacNeill

January 4th, 1947 - February 24th, 2021
Marvin MacNeill, a resident of Park West Lodge and formerly from Cornwall and Milton, passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, age 74 years. Marvin is lovingly remembered by his sister Louise Johnston, her husband Clark and his nephews Steven and Bradley. He was predeceased by his parents Neil and Alice (Weeks) MacNeill, stepfather Layton Stewart and by his brother John. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) funeral service will be held. You my join us for the service by clicking on the livestream link below. Interment later in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
