Mary Ann Larter

In her 101st year, Mary died on April 8, 2022 at Atlantic Baptist Nursing Home, Charlottetown. Mary was born in Chipman, New Brunswick on November 5, 1921 to parents Daniel and Jennie ( Cummiskey) MacEachern (deceased 1970 and 1995, respectively). Mary was the eldest of their four children. Mary and her husband, Dan Larter, the barber (deceased 2006), lived most of their 55 years of married life at King Square. It was there that Mary was the successful proprietress of King’s Court Tourist Home where, for many years, she welcomed tourists from all over the world. Mary (and Dan) were longtime serving parishioners of St. Dunstan’s Basilica and it will be from there that Mary will receive a mass of Christian burial. Mary loved Christmas. For many years she was Secret Santa to the Sisters of the Precious Blood - from the time the nuns lived in a cloistered monastery on University Avenue up to and including their move to the Mount. Decorating her home - especially the bay window facing King Square - and delivering her gifts to the nuns, were highlights of the Christmas season for her. Mary had compassion for tending to the sick and the dying - ensuring them of their dignity, never wanting them to be alone and, above all else, she wanted no one to suffer. She tended to and cared for neighbors and friends and for many years she lovingly cared for her own mother. Besides her parents and husband, Mary was predeceased by her sister Belle (Murphy) and brother-in-law, Gerald Murphy; sister Jennie (McCarville) and brother-in-law Allan ‘Bud’ McCarville; nephew Donald MacEachern, niece-in-law, Sheila Murphy (nephew Jerry Murphy), nephew-in-law Peter Letourneau (niece Mary Ellen McCarville-Letourneau). Mary will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She is survived by brother, Dan MacEachern (Betty). Funeral arrangements will be under the direction and care of Belvedere Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 12th from 7-8 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Dunstan’s Basilica on Wednesday, April 13, at 10 am. Interment will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Fort Augustus in May. If so desired, donations may be made in Mary’s name to St. Patrick’s Cemetery Fund or Pat and the Elephant. Memories may be shared on Mary’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
