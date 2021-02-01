Mary "Claire" Muise

September 9th, 1925 - January 29th, 2021
Peacefully, secure in her faith and the love of her family, Friday, January 29, 2021, at Whisperwood Villa, of Mary "Claire" (MacDonald) Muise, beloved wife of the late James Harold Muise. The eldest of twelve children, Claire was cherished and respected by her sisters and brothers, Mabel Toler (Gregory), Sydney MacDonald (Agnes), Carl G. MacDonald (the late Genevieve), Ronald MacDonald (Joie), Susan Farmer (Michael), Valerie MacDonald (Gerard), and sisters-in-law Helen MacDonald (the late Archie) and Rosemary MacDonald (the late Rogers) and by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Valerius and Maude MacDonald of Souris West and Winsloe, PEI and by her sister Isabelle and her brothers Ian, Augustine, Roger, and Archie MacDonald. Claire led an active, interesting, and social life. She and her husband Hal spent many wonderful years together seeing such varied places as Hong Kong, New Zealand, and Cuba, to name just a few, and they were frequent visitors to Richmond, Virginia, home of their sister Mabel, and to Treasure Island, Florida. A gracious hostess, Claire loved socializing with friends and family. She was intelligent with a tremendous sense of humor and a wonderful, bubbling laugh always at the ready. An avid bridge player, Claire will also be missed by her dear friends in her bridge circle. Claire was also deeply interested in her Scottish heritage and in the genealogy of her family. Claire was a founding member of the Scottish Settler's Historical Society, and as an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Glenaladale Heritage Trust Inc. or the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, a private family visitation will be held. Funeral Mass (invitation only) will be celebrated at The Church of the Most Holy Redeemer. On-line condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
