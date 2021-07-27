February 3rd, 1957 - July 21st, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 of Mary Donelda Wood, Hazelbrook, age 64 years. Dear wife of Leland Wood and daughter of Mary (Perry) and the late Jules Tierney. Dear mother of Kellie Houston (Russel) and Daniel Wood (Nicole). Loving Nanny of Tatianna Houston, Jace Houston, Jaiden Encina, Noah Wood and Bailie Campbell. Sister of Blain Clow (Debra), Clayton Tierney (Lisa), Kenny (Carol), Sylvia MacPhail (Dale), Leonard Tierney (Sheila), Tony Tierney, Lynn Tierney (Sterling Dingwell), Rosemary Evans (Jason), Robert Tierney, David Tierney, Joseph Tierney, Lisa MacInnis (Billy). Also survived by mother-in-law Aletha Wood (Hollis, deceased), brothers and sisters-in-law of the Wood family, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by her sister Anne. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre. Online condolences may be shared on Mary’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
