November 23rd, 1929 - December 16th, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 of Mary E. Delaney, Charlottetown, age 91 years. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Augustine and Agnes (Power) Delaney, her siblings Margaret (Peg) Gill, Augustine (Gus), Katherine (Kay) Perrin and Jim. Mary loved PEI but was always a Newfoundlander at heart. Her friend Pat from her professional life in Toronto was a long-distance companion until the end. From younger years growing up in Buchans, Newfoundland, she worked in Montreal and Toronto as Executive Assistant and moved to PEI in the late 1990’s to be near her sister Peg and family. Retirement was peaceful and active until health issues slowed her down. “Aunt Mary” will be fondly remembered for her love of Chinese food, her speedy walks and her quick witty comebacks. Thank you’s to staff and friends at Geneva Villa where she spent many happy years, staff and friends at Whisperwood Villa where she resided for a short time, doctors, nurses and staff in Unit 2 at the QEH for their kind attentive care in the final few days. Special thanks to Dr. Nealey and Dr. Hennessey and the wonderful nurses and LPN’s. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Private interment will be in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made online to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
