Peacefully, at Whisperwood Villa, on June 23, 2022, of Mary Florence Lillian Gaudet (nee Walker) of Charlottetown, PEI at the age of 94. Mary is survived by her children: Marlene, Lynn, Ron (Kathy), Dayna (Dennis & stepchildren), Jan (Alex) and 12 grandchildren: Ian, Steven (Mary-Helen), Monique (Sean), Michael (Alexandra), Heather (Karn), Amanda (Joel), Alex (Natasha), Aaron (Sunghye), Travis, Jordan (Adrienne), Claire, Colin (Dana) plus 9 great grandchildren. Also by many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her beloved husband James Joseph (Jim) Gaudet, daughter Valerie Ann, and son-in-law Rick Limoges. Also predeceased by her parents Frank and Margaret (Weir) Walker, sisters Corinne, Mildred, Elizabeth and brothers John and George. Survived by one sister, Pat Richard. Visitation will be held Friday, June 24 from 5 -7pm at Belvedere Funeral Home, 175 Belvedere Avenue. Funeral at St. Pius X Church at 10:00 am Saturday June 25, followed by interment at the Roman Catholic Cemetery on St. Peters Rd. The family would like to thank the staff at Whisperwood Villa who provided Mom with such compassionate care for 4 years. Also, a heartfelt thank you to our cousins who loved and supported Mom and our family. In lieu of flowers, a donation to either St. Pius X C.W.L. or the Seniors Active Living Centre at UPEI would be welcome. Online condolences may be shared on Mary’s Memorial Page at wwwbelvederefh.com.
