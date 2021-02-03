January 31st, 1934 - February 1st, 2021
Peacefully surrounded by her family, at Beach Grove Home, on Monday, February 1, 2021, of Mary Margaret Hogan (nee Kelly), Cumberland, 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Clifford Hogan. Loving mother of Maureen MacNevin (Stan, deceased), Frank, Bonnie (Gary Stewart), Mike (Nancy), Philip (Lynn) and Paul (Tracy). Loving Grammie of Tanya (Chris), Tara (Troy), Tim (Allison), Jenna (Steven), Michelle, Kristyn (Tyler), Brodie (Becky), Courtney (Scott), Melanie, Brett (Kendra), Kelly (Nick), Emily (Brandon) and Connor. Lovingly remembered by seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Sister-in-law of Celine Kelly, Pauline MacKinnon (Paul), Marina Leblanc, Patricia Kelly (Floyd) and Helen Hogan. Also remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Harry and Kathleen Kelly, brother Francis, son-in-law Stan MacNevin and daughter-in-law Anne Hogan. A big thank you to all staff on Sunset Unit for all their loving care and kindness shown to our mother. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) visitation will be held. A private funeral mass will be at St. Francis of Assisi Parish. To join us for the livestream of Mary's service please visit https://youtu.be/qirwzRLU_7g . Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of PEI or to St. Martin of Tours and St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
