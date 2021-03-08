Mary Patricia Kickham

November 17th, 1935 - March 3rd, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 of Mary Patricia (nee Lewis) who was born on November 17, 1935 in St. Peters Bay, PEI. Formerly of Souris West and Stratford, PEI. Dear mother of Gladys, Sherron (Robert Gamble); Cindy; Frank (Bernadine Carew); Cheryl (Gerard Chaisson); Tracey (Spencer MacPhee); Mark (Kelli Miller); and father of her children James Kickham. Loving grandmother of Adam Kickham; Tyler (Lindsey) Fisher; Viki Chaisson (Calvin Hyslop); Meagan Carew; Sara and Jack Gamble; Austin and Sophie Kickham. Great grandmother of Jake, Logan and Harlynn Fisher; Lexi and Max Hyslop. Sister-in-law of Isabel Lewis. Predeceased by her parents, Gladys (Harper) and Jim Lewis; her brothers, Danny and Melvin; grandson, John; sister-in-law, Genny Lewis Pye. Mary enjoyed, and spoke highly of, the companionship and friendships she made at St. John House over the 18 years she lived there. She was given two more years in her own home, with the extra support from her family, many medical interventions, Home Care Support and Ben and his team at Stratford Sobey’s Pharmacy. She received compassionate and caring medical attention from, Dr. Keith Baglole, and before him, Dr. Barb Flanagan. Also, thank you to Cheryl, their competent medical secretary, who always went the extra mile to help Mary when she called their office. Thank you to Dr. Lecours, Baker and Sharon, RN of the Palliative Care Center, and Dr. Pan and Tiwana of the Cancer Center, for the attentive care they provided our mother. Also, thank you to the staff of the Stroke Unit, QEH. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
