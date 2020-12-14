February 14th, 1945 - December 7th, 2020
The death occurred peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, December 7, 2020 of Mary Ruth Bruce (nee Trenholm) of Charlottetown, formerly of Borden, aged 75 years. Mary is survived by her husband, William, of 54 years, their four children; Junior, Brian, Carol and Jane-Ellen and seven grandchildren, Billy (Kassandra), Craig, Bradley, Cassidy, Brayden, Emma and Jacob. Mary is also survived by her sisters, Phyllis Jeffrey (Merrill) and Carol Ann Patterson (David) and her brother, Gary Trenholm (Mila). She is predeceased by twelve additional siblings, numerous nieces and nephews and by her parents, Palmer and Pearl Trenholm of Cape Tormentine. Mary was a kind soul who had a huge heart and was loved by so many. Her faith was strong and she knew that one day she would be reunited with her loved ones in Heaven. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) visitation and funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel. A private interment will take place in People’s Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made online to Parkinson Canada or Diabetes Canada. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
