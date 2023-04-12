Matilda Catherine "Patricia" (Hallsworth) Orlowski

The death occurred on Sunday, March 26, 2023, of Patricia Orlowski (nee Deitner) of Charlottetown, age 82 years. Dear mother of Jonathan Orlowski (Barbara Steinberg), Ted Orlowski (Kimberlee Trainor), Patty Kruis (Paul), Christine Ramphal (Brian Tkachuk), and Jeremy Orlowski (Vicki MacLeod). Stepmother of Dr. Rodney Hallsworth (Pat) and Steve Hallsworth (Cindy). Sister of Marjorie Bolger, Rosie Trznadel (Jim), Marlene Henhoeffer (Bill), Ruth Ann Gmach (Karl), Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Nafziger (Mike), Raymond (Pat), Donald (Joan), Ronald (Mary), and Kenneth. Lovingly remembered by eight grandchildren (Katie, Haley, Firston, Sarah, Jack, Holly, Owen, Marlie) and five great-grandchildren (Sadie, Gavin, Cedric, Raven, and Xayden). Predeceased by her husband Albert Hallsworth, infant son Christopher, son Sean Orlowski, parents Charles and Josephine (Weber) Deitner, and brother-in-law Stan Bolger. Pat was the proud den-mother of UPEI’s Marion Hall for 20 years, and similarly for 60 Squadron RCAirC from 1976-87. Pat’s family would like to thank all of those who helped and supported her in her health journey, especially the staff at QEH Unit 8, Whisperwood Villa and the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or service at this time. Donations may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre or QEH Foundation.
