May 10th, 1951 - November 24th, 2020
At Kings County Hospital on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 of Melva I. Nelson (nee Brazel) of Montague, formerly of Mount Herbert, age 69. Melva was the daughter of the late Melvin and Celine (Doyle) Brazel. She is survived by Fred Nelson and his daughter Leslie Nelson, brothers David (Doreen), Edwin (Kathy), Rick, sister Edna Reid (Jake Baird), brothers-in-law Randy Reid and Ivan Boswall and sister-in-law Margaret (Redmond) Brazel. Also survived by nieces and nephews Matthew Reid, Jillian Larsen (Chad), Aaron Brazel (Margaret-Anne), Melinda Sears (Earl), William Boswall and Logan Brazel (Kelsey). Predeceased by her sister Lucille Boswall. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held on Monday, November 30th in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations may be made online to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
Commented