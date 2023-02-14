Merrill Ignatius Pineau passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Merrill, of Charlottetown, was the beloved husband of 59 years to his devoted wife Gennie (Doyle). Merrill was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Peter and Rose (Blacquiere) Pineau; and his siblings and their spouses including: Joe (Mabel), Gertrude (Cliff) Bell; Ralph (Elaine), Margaret (La) McGuigan, Alice (Henry) Richard, Harold, Imelda (Clee) Gillis, Ann, Adele (Jack) Burke. Also, predeceased by his in-laws, John and Mabel (Monaghan) Doyle, Linus Doyle, Bernadette (Leaming) Proctor, Pat Doyle, Mary (Vernon) Walsh and Faustina (Elmer) Gallant. Merrill is survived by Gennie and his in-laws Ted Drew, Margaret MacEwen, Sr. Nora Doyle, Dunstan Doyle, Marion Doyle and Pauline Doyle. Merrill blessed the lives of his numerous nieces and nephews, as well as his many friends, with his sharp wit, sense of humor, and generous spirit. He never met a stranger he didn't convert into a friend. He was always active in sports: an avid hockey player followed by coaching, a skilled curler, and an exceptional golfer with “five holes in one” to his credit. A kind and thoughtful man, Merrill had a deep faith and was never without his rosary. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation by personal request. A Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving will be held on Monday, February 6th at St. Pius X Church at 10:30am. If so desired, donations can be made online to The Lung Association of PEI and NS or the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation.
“His bright light will shine amongst the brightest star."
