May 14th, 1960 - August 18th, 2021
August 18, 2021 will forever be remembered by many as the day the world lost a great man, a loving father, brother, uncle and a wonderful husband. Michael Huston of New Dominion passed away suddenly on Wednesday due to complications following surgery, in his 62nd year. Mike was born in Pugwash, Nova Scotia, to Hilda and Leslie Huston. He was the youngest of seven children. He had one sister Sheila (Howie) and 5 older brothers; Dave (Martha), Barry (Jean), Tony (Leslie), Philip and Kevin (Teresa). He was an uncle and a great uncle many times over and he loved all of his nieces and nephews. Mike was an avid musician and although he could play most anything with strings, he considered himself a bass player at heart. He loved nothing more than a kitchen party or a jam session with friends or his brothers. He was a naturally talented musician, but humbly gave credit for his abilities to his older brothers Dave and Kevin for teaching and encouraging him to play all throughout his life. Mike worked for 32 years at the Michelin Tire plant in Granton, Nova Scotia, before moving to Prince Edward Island. Since moving to the island, he has worked for Vogue Optical for over 10 years, first in the lab and later at both the Vogue and Boyles Optical stores. He leaves behind his daughter Kate, who was the joy of his life, as well as the love of his life, his wife Brenda. He will sadly be missed by all of his family, friends and co-workers. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private (invitation only) memorial service will be held at Cornwall Christian Church. As per Mike’s wishes, his remains are to be cremated and his ashes spread in his beloved home province of Nova Scotia at a later date. A gathering will be held at the Huston home following the memorial and if you would like to play a tune in Mike’s memory, please feel free. Mike’s favourite song was “Peaceful Easy Feeling” so rest easy until we are together again. Online condolences may be shared on Mike’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
