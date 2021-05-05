We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

July 19th, 1948 - April 27th, 2021

At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 of Michelle C. Holmstrom (Glaab), Charlottetown, age 72 years. Wife of Delmar Holmstrom. Mother of Philip (Oksana) and Chris (Roxanne). Grandmother of Mark, Erika, Shannon and Hannah. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Marie (Hardy) Glaab and her grandson Joshua. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service by request. Memorial donations may be made online to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com