January 15th, 1949 - December 30th, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, December 30 of Miles Leslie Boulter, age 71 years. Beloved husband of Donna (Campbell). Loving father of Kelly, Leslie (Janet), Terry (Michelle). Loving grandfather of Shelby (Dylan), Michael (Nicole), Coady, Blake, Amber, Malcolm, Tate, Brody, Hayden. Great-grandfather of Jaxon, Keaton and Zayna. Son of Esther Boulter (Harding, deceased). Brother of Nina Howell (Oscar, deceased), Kim Boulter (Beverley), Lois Stubbard (Wayne), Louise Hardy (Lloyd), Leah Gravells (Rob), Ada Chinery (Ron). Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held (invitation only). Interment will take place in Sherwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, on-line memorial donations may be made to PEI Firefighters Association. On-line donations and condolences may be shared on Miles’ Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
