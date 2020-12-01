June 5th, 1947 - November 24th, 2020
At the QEII, Halifax on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 of Miriam Dianne Gass (MacMillan), Cornwall age 73 years. Beloved wife of Ronnie Gass. Loving mother of Shelly Gass (deceased) and Stephen Gass. Proud grandmother of Alexis Gass. Sister of Jeannie Doucette (Clifford, deceased) and Bob MacMillan (Kathy). Sister-in-law of Danny Gass (Carol). Also remembered by nieces and nephews Darrell, Abby, Chris, Jamie and Timmy (Sandra) and great nieces and nephew Katie, Jessie and Alex. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Irene (MacPhail) MacMillan. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private family (invitation only) service will be held in the funeral home chapel. You may join us for the service by going to Dianne's Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation www.qehfoundation.pe.ca. Online condolences can be shared at www.belvederefh.com
Commented