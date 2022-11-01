Muriel Beatrice (Cunningham) Bennett

March 28, 1925 ~ October 22, 2022 (age 97)

Muriel Beatrice (nee Cunningham) Bennett peacefully and joyfully entered into the presence of Her Saviour, at the Atlantic Baptist Home, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, on October 22, 2022 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert “Butch” Bennett, cherished mother of Patti (Dr. Alan) Barton of Brockville, ON, and Rev. John (Charlene) Bennett of Charlottetown PEI.  She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Matthew Barton, Andrew (Laura) Bennett, Bethany (Jason) Friesen, and Caleb (Miki) Bennett.  At least 8 great grandchildren will grow up with memories, stories, and pictures to remember her by; Wynona and Levi Bennett, Airlie, Synova, Emerald, and Justice Friesen, Zephaniah and Elijah Bennett.   Three special Nieces - Libby, Margot, and Jane, along with their families will fondly remember ‘Aunt Jane’, as will her Sister-in-law Ann.   Predeceased by her parents Beatrice and Harvey Cunningham, and Brother and Sister-in-law John and Margot Cunningham. 