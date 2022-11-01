Muriel Beatrice (Cunningham) Bennett

Muriel Beatrice (nee Cunningham) Bennett peacefully and joyfully entered into the presence of Her Saviour, at the Atlantic Baptist Home, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, on October 22, 2022 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert “Butch” Bennett, cherished mother of Patti (Dr. Alan) Barton of Brockville, ON, and Rev. John (Charlene) Bennett of Charlottetown PEI. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Matthew Barton, Andrew (Laura) Bennett, Bethany (Jason) Friesen, and Caleb (Miki) Bennett. At least 8 great grandchildren will grow up with memories, stories, and pictures to remember her by; Wynona and Levi Bennett, Airlie, Synova, Emerald, and Justice Friesen, Zephaniah and Elijah Bennett. Three special Nieces - Libby, Margot, and Jane, along with their families will fondly remember ‘Aunt Jane’, as will her Sister-in-law Ann. Predeceased by her parents Beatrice and Harvey Cunningham, and Brother and Sister-in-law John and Margot Cunningham.
Muriel most recently resided in Charlottetown, but previously in Parkdale, Gananoque, Brockville, Barrie, Weston, Downsview, and Mimico.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A Visitation at 10 am followed by a brief Memorial at 11 am, will take place on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Belvedere Funeral Home, 175 Belvedere Ave., Charlottetown, PEI.
A Visitation at 10 am followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 am, and interment, will take place on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Irvine Memorial Chapel, Roselawn, 2451 County Road 15, Maitland, ON.
As expressions of love and sympathy, donations to Harvest House PEI (harvesthousepei.org) will be gratefully acknowledged.
