December 18th, 1934 - November 10th, 2020
It is with sadness that we announce the death of Muriel Gladys Northcott who passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, November 10th, 2020, at the Garden Home, Charlottetown, PEI, in her 86th year. Born in Upper Canard, Kings County, Nova Scotia to her parents, Clifford and Gladys (Porter) Beeler (pre-deceased). Attended Kentville High School followed by training at the Mack Business College, Kentville, Nova Scotia. She was employed with Stanfield’s Textiles of Truro until her marriage to Theophilus Donald, “Andy” Northcott, (pre-deceased). A wife of a RCMP Marine Division Officer necessitated frequent postings, with family, to remote locations in Atlantic Canada. Both trying and pleasurable the transfers to Southern Newfoundland locations and then to Prince Edward Island widened her circle of life-long friends and lead to numerous cultural experiences. A return to business training, at Burin District Vocational School, Salt Pond, Newfoundland in 1972 subsequently lead to employment with the Federal Government. In 1995 she retired from the Department of Employment & Immigration Canada (Charlottetown), where she worked for 20 years. Mom received numerous awards and accolades for her dedication and professionalism. Most notably, she was awarded the Governor General’s Commemorative Medal for the 125th Anniversary of Canadian Confederation, in recognition of her contribution to Canada and to her community (1994). Mom was an avid sewer and enjoyed gardening. Together she and Dad worked long hours at their hobby farm in Clyde River, PEI where a small apple orchard was planted. A Northumberland Strait cottage was purchase in the 1980’ and many summer gatherings and family events were hosted there. She loved family, travelling, shopping and her grandchildren. Mom played many roles through her life, she was a devoted daughter and sister, wife, mother, colleague, confident, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She leaves to mourn brother Donald (Margaret), sister Betty Buchanan (Robert), brother Byron (Anna Hobbs) and brother Philip (Irene); sisters-in-law Gladys Miller of Corner Brook NL and Donna Northcott of Sackville NS. Her immediate family includes son Donald (Sonia); daughter Charlene Miller (Gordon) Michael (Bianca); and Peter (Susan). Grandmother to Sean, Gail, Kristopher, Lauren, Amanda, Stephanie, Sydney and great grandmother to a special little tykes Meredith and Aedan. Funeral entrusted to the Belvedere Funeral Home, Charlottetown, PEI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Muriel’s memory to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later, post Covid-19, date. Many thanks to the staff of Burnside Community Care facility, Garden Home and Bayshore Home Care for their care and comfort of our beloved mom. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com or to mnorthcottpei@gmail.com
