Nancy Anne Griffin

June 10th, 1957 - October 26th, 2021
At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 of Nancy A Griffin (Smith), Charlottetown and formerly of Long Creek, age 64 years. Beloved wife of David Griffin. Mother of Kenny Griffin, Jeff Griffin, and Gary Griffin (Kelsey), all of Calgary. Loving grandmother of Abel, Wesley, and Dominic. Sister of Geraldine Corney (Vernon), Lloyd (Lori), and Gail MacDonald. Predeceased by her parents Lester and Eleanor (Mason) Smith, brother Winston Mason (Marilyn) and by her brother-in-law John MacDonald. Resting at Belvedere Funeral where a private (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held. Memorial donations may be made online to the PEI Humane Society or the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Online condolences may be shared on Nancy’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
