May 20th, 1964 - July 27th, 2022
With broken hearts we announce that Neil Struan Robertson passed away peacefully on July 27th, 2022, at the age of 58. His wife, Kathy (nee Arsenault) and their two sons, Nick and Jesse were by his side. Pre-deceased by his father, Mark and survived by his mum, Betty, siblings; Ian, Susan Claire (Michael), Jude and Kate (Michael), parents-in-law Paul and Helen Arsenault, brother-in-law Allan (Kim) sister-in-law Kelly, nieces Alison, Charlotte, Fiona, Sophie and Courtney. Neil’s life was filled with love and laughter. He travelled the world with friends and family taking special care to remember the details of these moments by documenting them via photo albums, clippings from newspapers, and gathering sand from faraway places to help hold the memories close. Neil was an incredible endurance athlete, competing in many running, cycling, triathlon, mountain biking, adventure and Ironman races. He remained humble in his accomplishments, quietly accepting the accolades but quickly thanking others for their support. You would always see Neil waving and smiling while thanking his support crew and volunteers during any event. Neil was instrumental in bringing triathlons to PEI and assisted in the development of the cycling and mountain biking community that exists today. He volunteered many hours coaching and developing Canada Games Mountain Biking teams and encouraged others to be active. His love for his family was shown to them with notes of affection left in secret spots, along with his “yes go for it” attitude for any crazy idea that came up. He never missed a gymnastic, track, or cross-country meet, rugby match, snowboard competition or band concert. He was quick to put his hand up to volunteer, to coach, to bring snacks, to raise money or work the door for any event his boys were involved in. Neil was kind, thoughtful and always up for a good time. He was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, son in law and friend. He was very brave and strong as he accepted his ALS diagnosis with dignity and grace. In lieu of a wake or funeral service, Neil has asked for a celebration of his life by joining his family and friends on Sunday, July 31st at 10:30 am for a bike, walk or run around Victoria Park meeting at the original “Smooth Cycle” location on the corner of Prince and Kent Street. After the ride there will be a short social at The Beer Garden beginning at 11.30 am. He also suggested you have a Vanilla Ice Cream cone at your favorite dairy bar in his memory. Donations can be made in his memory to the ALS society or the newly formed scholarship in his name. http://alspei.ca/donate/ https://cfpei.ca/neil/ . Online condolences may be shared on Neil’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com.
Commented