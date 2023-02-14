Neila M. (McLaine) MacKinnon

At Whisperwood Villa on Friday, February 10, 2023, Neila (McLaine) MacKinnon was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior. Born to the late Bannerman and Mildred (Prouse) McLaine on September 12, 1926.
Survived by her sister Maudie Wigmore and daughter Beverley MacKinnon. Chosen daughters Debbie (Thane) Batchilder, Darlene Oakes and Judy (Allison) Robblee. Granddaughters Marissa and Kayla Gifford, great grandsons Dakota Ellis, Damian, Timothy, and Chase. Great granddaughters Angel and Serenity MacKinnon. She also leaves behind numerous chosen great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by her husband of 60 years Warren MacKinnon, brother Jock McLaine, daughter Penny (Sterling) Mackenzie and grandson Jonathan MacKinnon.
Neila was involved in her community of Clyde River, the Women’s Institute, Cornwall Guild and Footcare, also her Friends Group (seniors with addiction in the family).
Special thanks to the staff of Whisperwood Villa for the wonderful care in her final year.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 15 from 10 am until service at 11 am in the chapel. You may view this service virtually via the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmNjOVI1I10. Donations in memory of Neila may be made to the CNIB or the Whisperwood Villa Activities Department. Interment will take place in Burnside Cemetery, Clyde River at a later date.
