Neila M. (McLaine) MacKinnon

September 12, 1926 ~ February 10, 2023 (age 96)

At Whisperwood Villa on Friday, February 10, 2023, Neila (McLaine) MacKinnon was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior. Born to the late Bannerman and Mildred (Prouse) McLaine on September 12, 1926.

Tags

Recommended for you