Nirmal Kumari Joshi

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the departure of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Nirmal Joshi (Lakhanpal) on July 21. She left her worldly body in peace with her family members by her side. She will be greatly missed by her husband of seventy years, Om, her children Anil Joshi (Mary), Amita Donovan (Larmon), Anshu Mala Naraine (Ron), Anju Joshi (Lewis Silvestri), Atula Joshi (Dave Johnston), 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Nirmal demonstrated her strong faith in God and humanity, through her care of family and friends and her many charitable contributions. She was a passionate and gifted cook and loved nothing more than to show her love and hospitality with delicious feasts to not only her family and friends, but to anyone who was lucky enough to drop in for a visit. She was an avid knitter and produced a myriad of intricate sweaters, baby clothes and blankets to suit everyone’s requests. Every grandchild (and a few great-grandchildren) will have fond memories of her love of card games but especially for her unconditional and non-judgmental love, support and generosity. In her later years, even her loss of eyesight and mobility did not diminish her faith in the goodness of God and humanity; often turning to Hindi bhajans for spiritual support. She was able to live her final days in peace and relative comfort knowing she had the constant and loving support of her husband and family by her side and in the assurance of the well-being of all those she had cared for all her life. Special thanks to the staff of the second floor of The Mount Community Care Home for their wonderful and compassionate care over the last several years. According to her wishes, a simple Hindu cremation ceremony will be held. All arrangements are being handled by Belvedere Funeral Home. Donations in her memory can be made to the units of Cancer Care, Neonatal Care and Pediatric Care of the QEH Foundation. A special pooja and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be shared on Nirmal’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented