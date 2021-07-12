February 1st, 1949 - July 4th, 2021
The death occurred peacefully after a ten year battle with Alzheimer’s of Norma Agnes Meek, on Sunday, July 4th, 2021. She died surrounded by her loving family at her beloved cottage in Spring Brook. Born in Summerside in 1949 to the late Edgar & Margaret Ramsay, Norma is survived by Doug, her husband of almost fifty years, and sons Geoff (Kristine), Shawn (Jill), and Craig. Nanny is lovingly remembered by her three grandchildren, Zoe, Alexander, and Nolan. Norma is also survived by her sister Joan, her brother Bob (Nancy), and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister-in-law Joyce Meek. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid, the funeral will be by invitation only, and will take place at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Charlottetown, with burial to follow at St. Thomas Anglican Church cemetery in Spring Brook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
