Morrow, Norma Mae Peacefully at Wisperwood Villa on Friday January 28th, 2022 of Norma Mae Morrow (Yeo), Harrington, age 95 years. Predeceased by her husband and best friend Harold “Spike” Morrow. Dear mother of Carl, Dale (Margie), Blaine (Cathy), Brian (Ruth) and pre-deceased by enfant son Robert. Loving Grandmother of Chance MacIntyre (Emily), Kelsey (Melissa), Amanda (Josh Brenie), Harley, Megan Laird (Kenny), Michael (Jocelyn Bellefontaine), Bradley (Jessica), Allison Ellis (Mike), and Amy (Nick Holmes) and 11 Great Grandchildren. Also, survived by her sister-in-law Edith Lucy, Claris Griffin, Veda Bishop and Kaye Morrow. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by her infant son Robert Harold, parents Harold and Carrie (Prowse) Yeo, brother Sterling Yeo (Lois), parents-in-law Wallie and Cassie (Duncan) Morrow, brothers-in-law Johnny Morrow, Ivan Morrow, Leaman Morrow and sister-in-law Tina Ford (Bordon). She will be dearly missed by her family and friends near and far. Now reunited with the love of her life, Harold. Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home, Charlottetown from where a private service will be held. Following Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made online to the Heart and Sroke Foundation. Interment to be held at a later date.
