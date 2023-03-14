Norma Margaret (Jones) MacAdam

February 10, 1940 ~ February 16, 2023 (age 83)
It is with profound sadness that the family of Norma MacAdam announce her peaceful passing on Thursday, February 16th at the age of 83 years.
It is with profound sadness that the family of Norma MacAdam announce her peaceful passing on Thursday, February 16th at the age of 83 years.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children Stephen (Regina) and Lori (Jack and son Nathan) and grandchildren Jacob, Maggie, Madison, Caleb, Mary Liz and Thomas. Norma will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews, especially niece Charlene and her family, who always held a special place in her heart. She will be missed by her cousins who were her special friends from the same family tree.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 44 years, Sandy; brother, Calvin; and her parents: Norman Jones and Annie MacKenzie (nee MacDonald).
Norma was born and raised in Glace Bay, NS, although she always mentioned her early days spent in Birch Grove and Marion Bridge. Once she married, she lived in North Sydney for over 50 years, where she raised her family until moving to Charlottetown 2 years ago. She was a devout member and elder of St. Giles Presbyterian Church in North Sydney and enjoyed spending time with her many friends in Cape Breton and new friends in Charlottetown. She was a special lady to all who knew her. She did for others her entire life and loved doing it.
A Visitation will be held Friday, February 24th from 4pm to 7pm at the W.J. Dooley Funeral Home, 107 Pleasant St., North Sydney.
A Funeral Service will be held on February 25th at 2pm at the St. Giles Presbyterian Church, 49 Campbell St., North Sydney.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Palliative Care Centre in Charlottetown for their care and compassion.
